Russian MP describes Putin’s instructions on nuclear tests as unequivocal signal to US

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s instructions to look into the expediency of organizing tests on nuclear weapons can be seen as an unequivocal signal to the United States, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

During a meeting with members of the Security Council earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed officials from the foreign and defense ministries, as well as from special services and civilian agencies to consider additional information and "submit agreed proposals on the potential start of preparations for nuclear weapons tests."

The Kremlin spokesman told TASS that the instruction was not to begin preparations for nuclear trials immediately but rather to look into the expediency of such preparations.

"President Vladimir Putin’s instructions to the Russian defense and foreign ministries and special services to submit proposals on the expediency of preparations for nuclear weapons tests are an unequivocal signal in response to the United States’ ‘muscle flexing,’" Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the lawmaker, US President Donald Trump’s statements on nuclear weapons may open a Pandora box triggering a response reaction and shake the balance in the sphere of global stability. "Until today, Russia has been committed to the moratorium on nuclear tests, despite revoking ratification papers on the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty. But only as long as parity is in place and there is no threat to our country’s security," he noted.

Earlier, the US president said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. Trump did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether they would include the detonation of nuclear warheads.