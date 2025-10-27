State Duma to call on US to enter into equal dialogue with Cuba — draft appeal

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian State Duma lawmakers may call on the US government to abandon confrontational policies and engage in an equitable dialogue with Cuba, according to a draft appeal addressed to participants of the UN General Assembly, parliaments of UN member states, and international parliamentary organizations.

The document, published in the Duma’s electronic database, underscores the need to end the economic, trade, and financial blockade of Cuba.

"We call on the United States government to abandon its confrontation-oriented approach and engage in a respectful dialogue with the Republic of Cuba," the draft appeal reads.

Lawmakers reaffirmed their "consistently strong opposition" to the blockade, describing it as "an unjustified and unacceptable foreign policy tool that causes serious harm to the welfare of Cuban citizens, impedes the country’s socio-economic development, and undermines stability in the region.".