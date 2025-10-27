Russia ready to improve ties with US, proceeds from own interests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia remains open to strengthening relations with the US despite Washington’s unfriendly steps, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing.

That said, he stressed that Moscow proceeds on the basis of its national interests.

"This process [of improving ties with the US - TASS] is being hindered precisely by those actions against us that we are talking about," the Kremlin official said about US sanctions and threats.

"Nevertheless, we still, proceeding from our own interests above all, remain open to improving relations," Peskov pointed out.

Since Donald Trump took office, Russia and the US have been working on normalizing bilateral relations. However, lately Washington has been making rather unfriendly moves such as introducing sanctions against Russia’s oil industry, purportedly to facilitate the settlement of the Ukraine conflict. Moscow emphasized that it does not make decisions under pressure and such actions by Washington would not aid in normalizing relations, and moreover, would merely raise prices on energy products worldwide, which would first of all harm US consumers.