Cuba blockade violates international law — draft State Duma appeal

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The United States’ blockade of Cuba is a systematic violation of the norms and principles of international law, says a draft appeal of the State Duma to the UN General Assembly, the parliaments of UN member states and international parliamentary organizations.

"The economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Republic of Cuba by the United States of America is a systematic violation of the key norms and principles of modern international law. Such a political course directly contradicts the spirit and letter of the UN Charter," the document, published in the Duma electronic database, reads.

The deputies also noted that the blockade has a direct impact on the fundamental rights of the Cuban people, "including the right to development, the right to food, the right to health and the right to access medicines and medical equipment." The US actions cause "an enormous economic damage" to the country. "The blockade makes modernizing energy, transport, water supply and communications systems in the Republic of Cuba difficult. It is most severely reflected in the social and humanitarian spheres," the draft says.

The Duma said that the humanitarian consequences of the blockade are unacceptable and "cannot be justified by any political objective."