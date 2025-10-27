MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Burevestnik missile tests should not in any way affect relations between Moscow and Washington, which are already at a minimum level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is nothing here that could or should further strain relations between Moscow and Washington, especially since they are already at a minimum," the spokesman pointed out.

"So far, only the first tentative steps have been taken to bring these relations out of their previous state of stagnation," Peskov added.

The day before, the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff reported to Putin on the successful completion of tests of the Burevestnik missile at a nuclear facility. This weapon is highly autonomous and can fly long distances at low altitudes, reducing its vulnerability to air defense systems.

Since Donald Trump took office as US president, Moscow and Washington have been working to normalize bilateral relations. However, Washington has recently taken some rather unfriendly steps, including imposing sanctions on Russia's oil sector, allegedly to bring about a settlement in Ukraine. Moscow has emphasized that it does not make decisions under pressure and that Washington's actions will not contribute to the normalization of relations. Moreover, they will only increase energy prices around the world, primarily harming consumers in the US.