MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup East units destroyed more than a platoon of Ukrainian servicemen during the liberation of Yegorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, security forces told TASS.

On October 27, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the battlegroup East had liberated Yegorovka.

"Guardsmen of the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade drove the enemy out of Yegorovka while advancing along the left bank of the Yanchur River. Russian flags have been hoisted in the settlement. As a result of heavy fighting, assault groups took control of the enemy's defense zone spanning more than four kilometers along the front on the western bank of the Yanchur River. The total area of the liberated territory is more than six square kilometers. More than a platoon of Ukrainian servicemen and nine vehicles were destroyed," the source said.