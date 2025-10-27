Putin, Tokayev discuss arrangements for Kazakh leader’s state visit to Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan focused on arrangements for the Kazakh leader’s state visit to Russia in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders "discussed pressing issues on the bilateral agenda, including in the context of arrangements for the Kazakh president’s upcoming state visit to Russia," the statement reads.

Tokayev is scheduled to visit Russia on November 12. The Kazakh side noted in its account of the phone conversation that the two leaders discussed, among other things, the situation globally and the development of strategic partnership and alliance between Moscow and Astana.