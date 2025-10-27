Informal contacts considered significant part of Russia-US dialogue — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Informal contacts between Russia and the United States are an important part of the ongoing dialogue between the two countries, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Generally, informal contacts constitute a very important part of dialogue. The more so as the United States has taken a number of unfriendly steps against Russia. That is why they are so important," he said, commenting on Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev’s informal meetings during his visit to the United States.

"This is a small step along a long-long road. This is the way this should be viewed. This work is necessary, and it takes a lot of patience," Peskov noted.

When asked whether Dmitriev met with President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival from the United States, the Kremlin spokesman answered in the negative, adding, however, that Dmitriev could have contacted the president over the phone.