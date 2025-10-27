Russia guided by national interests in relations with US — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia is guided by its national interest while building dialogue with the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"For all our openness to dialogue with the United States, Russia and the Russian president are primarily guided by national interests. This is the way it has been and will always be," he pointed out, commenting on US leader Donald Trump’s remark about a nuclear submarine off Russia’s shores.

Trump said earlier that Washington saw no need to develop extra long-range missiles in an arms race with Moscow because it had a nuclear submarine, "the greatest in the world, right off Russia’s shores."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that the final test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile with an unlimited range was over. According to Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the missile was in the air for 15 hours and covered a distance of 14,000 kilometers, which wasn’t the limit. He stressed that all the designated vertical and horizontal maneuvers had been performed during the flight, "demonstrating the missile’s high capability to circumvent air and missile defenses."