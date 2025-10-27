Kremlin keeps details of US proposal on Ukraine under wraps

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to disclose details of the Ukrainian settlement plan proposed by the United States during the summit in Anchorage.

He also declined to comment on how the American concept aligns with Russia’s vision for security guarantees and the earlier Istanbul agreements.

"No, I cannot disclose that," Peskov said in response to a related question from TASS.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang that President Vladimir Putin, during talks with US leader Donald Trump in Alaska, reaffirmed his willingness to resolve the conflict in Ukraine based on the concept proposed by Washington.

According to Lavrov, Putin reiterated in detail each element of the plan presented by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and all of these points were confirmed by the US side. Following this, the Russian president stated that Moscow was prepared to accept the framework and "move forward in putting the proposed basis into practice." However, Lavrov noted that the proposal received no direct response from Washington.