Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 150 UAVs in one day

BELGOROD, October 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out large-scale strikes on settlements in the Belgorod Region over the past day, launching more than 150 drones and firing over 30 munitions, the region’s operational command reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Komsomolsky, Maysky, Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Belovskoye, Bessonovka, Bochkovka, Veselaya Lopan, Golovino, Zelenaya Polyana, Krasny Oktyabr, Nechayevka, Tavrovo, Chaiky, Shagarovka, and Yasnye Zori came under attack from 39 drones, 24 of which were shot down and destroyed," the statement said.

A drone strike on a passenger car near Tavrovo injured a man and a woman, while another man wounded in Oktyabrsky was hospitalized. All three victims received medical assistance and will continue outpatient treatment. The attacks also damaged seven private houses and one apartment building.

Kiev’s forces also launched 31 drones on Belgorod, injuring five civilians and damaging nine apartments in a multi-family building, nine other apartment blocks, and three private houses.

The Borisovsky district came under attack from two drones, damaging a private home, while the Valuysky district was targeted by 13 UAVs, causing no casualties. Four drones struck the Volokonovsky district, and 16 more attacked the Grayvoronsky district, where a driver and three residents, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured. The teenager was hospitalized, while the driver and two others received outpatient care. Another man was injured in a UAV strike on a truck and treated at the Grayvoron Central District Hospital. A private house was also damaged in the attack.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, Ukrainian forces fired 25 munitions and 17 drones, while in the Rakityansky district, a drone strike killed one civilian. The Shebekinsky district was hit by 31 drones and 12 munitions. In the village of Maslova Pristan, ten civilians, including two children, were injured. Two boys and a man in serious condition were hospitalized, six people with moderate injuries were taken to local medical facilities, and two others were treated at home.

In the village of Grafovka, a man was wounded in a UAV strike and hospitalized, while 17 private houses and three apartment buildings were damaged. Windows in one apartment of a multi-family building were also shattered.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said that Ukrainian strikes damaged 19 residential buildings in the city over the past week. According to him, 53 damaged buildings have already been restored, exceeding the weekly target of 48. Seventeen vehicles were damaged in the latest attacks, and a total of 59 are currently being assessed. The authorities plan to complete repairs and compensate vehicle owners by October 5. To date, 286 cars have been assessed, and 98 owners have already received compensation.