LUGANSK, October 27. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces, including foreign mercenaries, have reached almost 4,700 killed and wounded in combat on the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over one week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, the opposing side suffered the most losses in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup West.

"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations in the responsibility zones of battlegroups North, South and West over the past week on LPR’s borders have amounted to about 4,470 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, which is 240 more compared to the previous reported time period. The greatest damage to enemy military personnel was delivered in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup West in the area of Kupyansk, Borovskoye, Krasny Liman and in a section of the LPR occupied by Ukrainian armed formations," he said, after analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The military expert added that over the week, Russian forces have also destroyed 10 tanks, a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, 48 field artillery guns, 67 radio-electronic and counterbattery warfare stations, 89 munitions, fuel and supplies depots, as well as more than 320 various Ukrainian combat vehicles.