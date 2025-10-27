Ukraine intensifies use of UAVs to attack civilian targets in DPR

DONETSK, October 27. /TASS/. In recent weeks, the Ukrainian military has increasingly used drones to strike civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the region’s head Denis Pushilin said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"In the past weeks, the enemy has been actively employing drones, primarily against civilian infrastructure in several settlements across the DPR," Pushilin stated.

He noted that the Donbass Dome electronic warfare system intercepts many of these attacks but cannot fully neutralize them. "Of course, it is extremely difficult to prevent such terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian regime with 100% effectiveness. We also see that the enemy is using the latest foreign-made drones," he added.

On October 26, Ukrainian forces targeted residential buildings in Donetsk’s Budennovsky and Leninsky districts with UAVs. The strikes sparked fires in two apartment buildings, leaving two civilians dead and another injured.