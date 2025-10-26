Ukrainian settlement on hold due to EU-prompted Kiev’s actions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian settlement has been put on hold because of Kiev’s actions prompted by Europe, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Ukrainians don’t want any peace process. Their reluctance is prompted by the Europeans, the European Union. We see that the European Union has literally gone hysterical/ This is why we have a pause," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to Peskov, amid this pause, "Trump understands that there are no grounds to think that any progress can be made in the peace settlement process any time soon.".