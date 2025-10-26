Putin values Trump’s intention to settle ongoing conflict in Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin definitely appreciates his US counterpart Donald Trump's sincere drive aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict, but it cannot be done ‘overnight,’ Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"You may know that President Trump's sincere drive to settle all conflicts, including the one regarding Ukraine, is of course rises positive feelings only, and Putin has repeatedly spoke about this," Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"However, sometimes such excessive haste, of course, comes in sharp contrast with reality, because a conflict like the one in Ukraine…, which bears complicated root causes, is so complex that it is impossible to solve it overnight," he added.