People’s diplomacy forum to open in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. An international cooperation forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of people’s diplomacy will open in Moscow with participation of experts, public figures and journalists from sixty countries.

The delegates will discuss the interaction in the sphere of science and culture and struggle against neocolonialism and neo-Nazism.

Opinion leaders, culture and arts figures, scientists, representatives of creative communities, heads of international organizations, public officials and diplomats will be among forum participants.