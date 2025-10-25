Air defenses repel massive drone attack on Russia’s Volgograd Region

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Air defenses have repelled a massive drone attack on Russia’s southern Volgograd Region, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses repelled a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the Volgograd Region," he said, as cited on the regional government's Telegram channel.

According to the governor, falling drone debris caused a fire at an electrical substation, which was promptly put out. In addition, a private residential building was damaged in the Svetloyarsky District; there were no casualties.