EU worked really hard to produce new sanctions package — MFA

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. European Union countries spent a lot of effort to come up with a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat pointed out that on October 23, the EU Council approved the 19th package of illegitimate unilateral sanctions against Russia. "The restrictions include a ban on all Russian LNG supplies to the EU until the end of 2026, sanctions against certain companies in the oil production and transportation sector (including Rosneft and Gazprom Neft), additional restrictions on ships that Brussels considers to be part of the so-called Russian shadow fleet, certain Russian and foreign banks, restrictions in the financial industry, and a ban on the export of certain additional categories of goods. Targeted sanctions against certain legal entities and individuals have been expanded under various pretexts. In addition, a notification procedure is being introduced for the travel of Russian diplomats within the Schengen area outside their accreditation country," she listed.

"So, Brussels has made great effort to build the next anti-Russian sanctions package," Zakharova stressed.