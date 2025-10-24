Europe aims at disrupting any possible Russia-US direct dialogue, says presidential envoy

NEW YORK, October 24. /TASS/. European countries keep resorting to numerous attempts in order to disrupt the direct dialogue between Russia and the United States, namely between the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, said.

"We witness numerous attempts on behalf of our European colleagues, on behalf of the UK, to disrupt any direct dialogue between Russia and the United States, any direct dialogue between President Putin and President Trump," Dmitriev stated.

"It points to the fact that many attempts that had been aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine were ruined by both the British and the Europeans officials," Dmitriev continued.

"It should be enough to bring up [former British Prime Minister Boris] Johnson, who, when there was actually already a peace agreement [between Ukraine and Russia], emerged and, having received a million pounds from his sponsors, stated: 'No, there is no need to make a peace agreement with Russia,'" Dmitriev stated.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump, following a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future and discuss the Ukrainian conflict settlement among other issues.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also confirmed that Moscow and Washington would begin preparing for a new meeting between the two leaders, which may take place in the Hungarian capital.

In response, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the formation of an organizing body to facilitate the summit.

On October 23, Russian President Putin stated that both the meeting and its venue had been proposed by the US side. The Budapest summit has been postponed rather than canceled, the Russian leader specified, as he repeated his earlier statements to the effect that such meetings must be thoroughly prepared and that the US president completely agreed with that.