Russian special presidential envoy now visiting US — TV channel

NEW YORK, October 24. /TASS/. Special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev has arrived in the US for talks, CNN reported.

"Kirill Dmitriev is expected to meet Trump administration officials ‘to continue discussions about the US-Russia relationship’," the TV channel reported, citing sources.

On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed during a telephone conversation to meet in Budapest and begin preparations for the meeting. On October 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed potential concrete steps to implement the understandings reached during the leaders' contacts. The meeting was later canceled. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected claims that the Budapest summit had been canceled, emphasizing that no one had agreed on its timing.