Russia-US summit in Budapest not disrupted, its dates still undecided — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. A planned summit in Budapest between the Russian and US presidents has not been canceled as there are still no agreements regarding the date to hold this event, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Firstly, no one has ever proposed the exact dates of the summit, no one has agreed on them. In this regard, it was very complicated to disrupt something that lacked specific agreements," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question about the fate of the Russian-US presidents’ meeting in Budapest.

"Neither [US President Donald] Trump nor [Russian President Vladimir] Putin - and they previously spoke about this - do not want to waste time, they do not want to meet just for the sake of the meeting itself," he added.

Peskov noted that for the meeting of the two countries’ presidents to be productive, it is necessary that the "tasks defined by the heads of state are completed at the level of Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov] and US Secretary of State [Marco Rubio]."

On October 16, US President Donald Trump, following a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future and discuss the Ukrainian conflict settlement among other issues.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also confirmed that Moscow and Washington would begin preparing for a new meeting between the two leaders, which may take place in the Hungarian capital.

In response, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the formation of an organizing body to facilitate the summit.