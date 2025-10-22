Preparations for Putin-Trump meeting continue — MFA

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Preparations are underway for a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced.

"We are affirming that preparations for the summit are progressing," Ryabkov told the media. He acknowledged that these preparations "could take various forms."

Ryabkov also highlighted efforts by opponents attempting to disrupt the summit and undermine the agreements between Moscow and Washington. "Of course, there have been attempts to create the impression that the situation has changed significantly over the past week or two. I see this as a deliberate effort by those opposed to reaching agreements to diminish the chances of success," he stated, responding to recent reports about the potential meeting between the two presidents.

Reflecting on the situation, Ryabkov offered a metaphor: "What example can I give? Someone who is inherently pessimistic will always see the glass as half empty, while others who find meaning in the process see it as half full."

He emphasized that dismissing contacts between Russian and US officials - conducted within the framework set by their leaders - would be to dismiss the very foundation of the upcoming summit. "We believe it's essential to focus on substantive issues, and that is precisely what we are doing, following the instructions we've received," he affirmed.

In his view, "questions concerning schedules, formats, and the sequence of steps are largely secondary to the substantive matters."

"Therefore, we are pressing ahead with our preparations," Ryabkov concluded confidently.