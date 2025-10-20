Russian troops liberate Lenino community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Lenino in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Lenino in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,575 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,575 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 200 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 230 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 510 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 350 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 65 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Proletarskoye, Sadki, Pavlovka, Varachino and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade and a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dvurechanskoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, five motor vehicles and three artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kurilovka, Petrovka, Ostrovskoye, Boguslavka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and seven electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Berestok, Kramatorsk, Ivanopolye, Stepanovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, six pickup trucks and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 510 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Grishino, Toretskoye, Novonikolayevka, Dimitrov, Volnoye and Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novogrigorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 510 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Privolye, Alekseyevka and Yegorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Dolinka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 350 personnel, 12 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and a materiel depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 65 Ukrainian troops and three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Sadovoye and Otradokamenka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 65 [Ukrainian] military personnel, nine motor vehicles, three artillery guns and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over past day

Russian troops struck energy facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage sites and deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, storage sites of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 129 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 129 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs and 129 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 91,329 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,586 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,604 multiple rocket launchers, 30,624 field artillery guns and mortars and 44,418 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.