Situation around Iran nuclear deal looks very difficult — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has described the situation around the Iran nuclear deal as very difficult, with the European Union’s non0constructive position only worsening it.

"The situation with the comprehensive document (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - TASS) is very difficult. Evidently, the Europeans’ non-constructive position is only making it worse day after day. We believe that everyone needs talks. Obviously, there are no grounds to excessive pressure on Iran, a sovereign country," he told reporters.

The Russian foreign ministry recalled earlier that the ten-year term set by UN Security Council resolution 2231 for the adoption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program expired on October 18. It means that all provisions of resolution 2231, including restrictions and procedures, were to be terminated from this point on, it explained.

Iran nuclear dossier

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal. In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would scale back its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

In 2021-2022, negotiations involving Iran and the original signatories sought to restore the JCPOA to its initial terms but these talks concluded without a definitive resolution. After taking his second presidential office in 2025, Trump resumed the policy of maximum pressure on Iran.

On March 7, 2025, Trump said that he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. Tehran rejected the idea of a direct dialogue with the US but said that talks could be continued via mediators. On March 30, the US leader also warned Iran about unprecedented bombing if it rejects the deal. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about the likelihood of US military intervention but warned that Iran was ready to give a strong reaction.

Under the deal’s term, Western countries will be able to activate the snapback mechanism, a process designed to restore UN sanctions on Iran, on October 18. If they do this, Tehran warned that it would withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, although its development was officially banned by Khamenei as far back as 2003.