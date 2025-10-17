Russian embassy in Hungary ready to help organize Putin-Trump meeting

BUDAPEST, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Hungary has said that it is ready to work closely with the organizational committee set up by the country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban to prepare a potential meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Budapest.

"The Russian embassy maintains working contacts with the Hungarian side via the Hungarian foreign ministry. As soon as a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Budapest is officially confirmed, we will get in touch with this structure," the embassy’s press service told TASS.

After a phone call with Putin on Thursday, Trump said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said then that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin working on organizing a new meeting between the two leaders that could take place in the Hungarian capital city.

Following this news, the Hungarian prime minister instructed to set up an organizational committee and said that this work "got going from Thursday evening.".