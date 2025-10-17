Number of civilians hurt in Ukrainian attacks reaches all-time high in Q3 2025 — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The number of civilian casualties caused by Ukrainian actions has reached a maximum high in the past three months since the beginning of the year, Russian foreign ministry ambassador at large for issues of the Kiev regime’s crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, said.

"From June 1 to September 30, 2025, at least 1,749 Russian civilians were affected by the actions of Ukrainian militants. This is the highest quarterly figure since the beginning of 2025. In January-March, this number stood at 1,489, in April-June - 1,537, and now it is 1,749," he said. "At least 1,532 people, including 88 minors, received wounds of various gravity and 217 civilians, including six underaged, were killed in this period.

According to the Russian diplomat, the overall number of casualties among civilians since February 2022 has reached at least 24,299, with at least 17,205 people, including 1,041 minors, receiving wounds. As many as 7,094 civilians, including 234 children, have been killed "as a result of the actions by the [Vladimir] Zelensky-led criminal Kiev regime, which has opted for a strategy of terror against Russian civilians."

"The monitoring of the Zelensky criminal regime’s actions makes it possible to make several preliminary conclusions that characterize the Kiev regime’s approaches and reveal that Zelensky and his sponsors are seeking further escalation and disregard norms of international humanitarian law. In the third quarter of this year, we saw an increased number of shelling attacks on civilian and infrastructure facilities in Russian regions. Compared to this spring, their number doubled. From 450 to 520 rounds are fired daily at civilian facilities," he said.

He also stated that the number of civilians killed in Ukraine’s attacks grew dramatically in July-September, by more than 200, compared to April-June.

"The most widely used weapon of Ukrainian militants against the civilian population is unmanned systems. Ukrainian drones accounted for more than 70% of casualties, with around 1,200 civilians suffering from drone attacks in the third quarter of the year. I know several people who told me how they were affected by Ukrainian drone attacks," the diplomat added.