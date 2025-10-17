MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict will diminish in a matter of months if NATO stops backing the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said at a news briefing.

"As soon as NATO and Ukraine's Western allies stop financing and providing weapons to Ukraine, the conflict will probably subside in a matter of months, if not weeks," he said. "This is why, if these gentlemen feel at least partially sorry for the Ukrainian population, which is dying every day today, they could go the simplest and most understandable way that would produce guaranteed results."

According to him, NATO and the West are trying to play the games only they understand with interpretations, justifications and attempts to whitewash themselves and appoint the culprit for what is happening in Ukraine.

"NATO has created a threat. NATO is one of the root causes of the current conflict," Miroshnik said. "NATO violated its obligations at the end of the 80s, when it was said that they would not move an inch to the east, towards Russia. It was all broken."