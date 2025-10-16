Russia-India relations impervious to global West's policy of pressure — ambassador

NEW DELHI, October 16. /TASS/. Strong Russian-Indian relations play a stabilizing role in the changing world and demonstrate the failure of the global West's attempts to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world through pressure and sanctions, Russian ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov told a conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and Russia at the Vivekananda International Foundation.

"The strategic partnership between Russia and India, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month, can be seen as a stabilizing force in global affairs and a powerful driver of economic growth for our two countries. This is an indisputable proof of the inextricable interrelation of our national interests. These relations have always been equal, mutually beneficial and built on a solid foundation of trust and respect, qualities that make their upward trend irreversible," the ambassador said.

According to him, such relations are becoming more popular all over the world in an era of unprecedented geopolitical instability.

"The attempts of the so-called global West to impose neocolonial unilateral approaches, including legal sanctions and tariffs, as well as to provoke conflicts and trade wars in order to maintain dominance only emphasize its unwillingness to accept the emergence of a multipolar world," Alipov added.

"Such actions also hinder the long-overdue global governance reforms and recognition of the growing role of the global South in shaping the international economic and political landscape. In this context, the relevance of platforms such as BRICS and the SCO, which promote pragmatic, depoliticized cooperation and reduce external dependence, is naturally increasing. This vision is closely linked to Russia's flagship initiative to build a broader Eurasian partnership for the benefit of all countries and regional associations. The key condition for the realization of this vision is the revival of the Russia-India-China trilateral dialogue. This mechanism can help identify the common ground between the major players, promote a better understanding of mutual concerns and sensitive issues, and ultimately make Eurasia safer, more prosperous, and more interconnected. Russia strongly supports the steady normalization of relations between India and China to achieve these common goals."

Moscow and New Delhi signed a declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India in 2000. This document has become the basis for regular summits and the development of multilateral cooperation mechanisms in several areas - political, military-technical, economic and others. In 2010, the status of the relationship was upgraded to a particularly privileged strategic partnership.