Russia is the only one having competencies throughout nuclear power chain — Putin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia is th only country globally that has competencies across the entire nuclear power chain, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"Russia is the only one globally that has competencies in the entire nuclear power sector chain. When building overseas, we do not merely erect installations but together with partners create the future of the power sector and related branches, and form a solid national human resource, scientific and technological development base of the whole countries," the Russian leader said.

Russia is building nuclear plants in Egypt, Bangladesh and Turkey on such basis and is going to deepen cooperation in the nuclear energy sphere with Global South countries down the BRICS line, the head of state said. "We are working very actively in this aspect. Experts believe that the nuclear power industry will become one of load-bearing structures of the global energy balance. The capacity of world’s nuclear power plants will almost double by 2050," Putin added.