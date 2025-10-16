Lavrov to hold talks with visiting Moroccan counterpart

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East and bilateral cooperation are expected to be the focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with his visiting Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita.

Along with the prospects for the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict after phase one of US President Donald Trump’s plane came into effect, the two top diplomats will discuss issues of the stabilization of the situation in North Africa and the Sahara-Sahel region.

The minister will also exchange views on the bilateral agenda.