Western media distort information about conflict in Ukraine — Russian diplomat

ANKARA, October 16. /TASS/. The Western media tend to cover the conflict in Ukraine in a distorted way, focusing only on some successes of the Ukrainian army and not giving the whole picture of the situation on the battlefield, where the initiative has clearly shifted to Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said.

"It is the recent trend in the West newspapers, and UK newspapers are trying to single out some successes by Ukrainian army, but this is not correct, because they are not providing the whole picture along the front lines where we are making every day advances, and we have initiative of the whole front line," he said in an interview with the Turkish TRT World television channel.

"This idea that Ukraine has some local successes, it is just to raise some spirit in Ukraine, and especially among Europeans, so they will not abandon their efforts to continue to finance this war, to continue to provide armament, which only prolongs the long-run continuation of the conflict. There is nothing else," he stressed.

According to the Russian diplomat, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements that Moscow has no intention to attack NATO countries are ignored by the Western media because they run counter to their policies. "He's saying, like, they do not hear it. They are just passing it over. Over the ears, and I understand why, because the current policy line cannot include this type of statements," he said. "The policy line of the European countries, of NATO countries, is to rearm, to expect a threat from Russia, and they even put some timelines when Russia may make an attack against NATO countries. We don't have a single intention to do that.".