First concrete pouring at Paks-2 nuclear plant in Hungary to start soon — Russian Cabinet

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. First concrete pouring to the foundation of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary is expected in coming days, the Russian government said after the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"Projects on supplies of Russian hydrocarbons are being implemented gradually. Cooperation was established in the nuclear sphere - Russian specialists continue construction of the second stage of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in the territory of Hungary," the government said.

First concrete pouring is scheduled for early 2026, Szijjarto said earlier.