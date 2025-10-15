Tomahawk supplies to Kiev to cause huge damage to Russia-US relations, cautions Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Kiev will cause huge damage to relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant business daily.

"Yes, there were statements about Tomahawks but in this series of statements about potential Tomahawk supplies [US] President Donald Trump mentioned among his other comments that he does not want any escalation. He admitted that this would be an escalation, moreover, a very serious escalation. In this case, Ukraine will no longer have anything to do with that. This will simply cause colossal damage to the prospects of normalizing relations between Russia and the United States and the efforts to exit the complete dead-end that these relations were driven into by the Joe Biden administration," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Trump has repeatedly stressed that this is the Biden war while he wants to settle the Ukraine conflict, Lavrov added.

"Firstly, because he does not like it when people are killed. This is understandable. Secondly, because this war that he inherited as unwanted legacy, this war artificially placed at the top spot in the international agenda by Biden administration officials and their European sycophants is a hindrance. That is why, he deals with that for the sake of saving human lives and for the sake of clearing up opportunities for full-fledged cooperation with Russia. Another thing is understandable. The fight for peace and human lives is a noble task," the Russian foreign minister went on to say.

Lavrov also drew attention to Europe’s desire to turn the Ukraine conflict into the Trump war quickly and reliably.

"The deals that are mutually beneficial and achievable in the sphere of material cooperation and practical projects are also something that has always interested Trump. He has never concealed that and has always behaved openly. Europe, however, wants to turn this into the Trump war quickly and reliably. Hence all these exhortations," Russia’s top diplomat concluded.