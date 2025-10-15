Russia to use every tool to protect its citizens in Latvia, diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia will use every instrument at its disposal to protect its citizens in Latvia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

Latvia set October 13 as the deadline for a Latvian exam after which Riga will authorize the deportation of those Russians who do not speak fluent Latvian. There have been reports that as many as 841 Russian citizens have been deported for this reason. Moscow has stressed that it has developed measures to accommodate them back in their homeland.

"The Russian embassy in Riga will continue to provide as much assistance as possible to our stranded citizens. Our nationals targeted by such Nazism will be given support, and they are welcome everywhere across our Motherland," Zakharova assured reporters. "We will use absolutely all instruments that we have at our disposal to draw attention to this issue at specialized international venues," the diplomat added as she criticized this policy pursued by who she called Latvian xenophobes as Nazism.