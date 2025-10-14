Western banks using frozen Libyan assets — Russian mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, October 14. /TASS/. A number of Western financial structures are brazenly using frozen Libyan assets without any UN Security Council resolutions, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said, slamming such a situation as inadmissible.

"The problem around the Libyan assets that were blocked by UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions is becoming more and more pressing day after day. The reasoning behind this decision was solid - to ensure the safety of this money for the country throughout the very difficult period in Libya’s history. It was not about punishing anyone," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Libya.

"Regrettably, Libya’s assets remain in a suspended state while the so-called interim periods in the country are endlessly prolonged. While the Security Council discusses future parameters of their unblocking and subsequent use in the interests of the Libyan people, dirty Western banks and financial structures are brazenly using this money in their own interests, despite the fact that the UN Security Council made no decisions on this. Such a situation is absolutely unacceptable," he stressed.

He called on those "who call themselves friends of Libya" to prove this and join efforts to protect Libya’s assets, "including through preventing such thefts and fraudulent activities in their national jurisdictions." "Concurrently, we call on the UNSC 1970 Sanctions Committee to react to the Libyan sides’ numerous complaints on this matter more actively," the Russian diplomat added.

Libya ceased to exist as unified state after the its former leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011. In recent years, the country has been torn by the confrontation between the Tripoli-based authorities in the west and their eastern rivals backed by the Libyan National Army. In 2021, the UN-brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva elected an interim executive authority to govern until general elections, which have not yet been held. Currently, there are two unrecognized governments in Libya. The first, supported by the United Nations and headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, is based in Tripoli. The second, with the powers of a house of representatives, was originally based in Benghazi and later moved to Sirte. It is led by Osama Hammad.