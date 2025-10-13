Russia ready to assist Gaza settlement if asked to help — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia will not decline if the participants of the Gaza summit in Egypt decide it should be involved in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but it will not seek to insert itself into the process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with journalists from Arab countries.

"We very much hope that everything that has been agreed upon [by the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict] will be implemented. If the direct participants in this summit and those responsible for implementing [US President Donald] Trump’s plan after the summit consider that Russia can be of service, I assure you, we will not refuse. However, it is not our habit to impose our services," Lavrov said in response to a related question.

"We hope this summit is successful, first and foremost so that this burden can be lifted from the Palestinian people’s shoulders," Lavrov added.

The "Peace Summit" in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is scheduled to officially mark the conclusion of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. According to Axios, leaders or foreign ministers from the UK, Germany, Indonesia, Jordan, Italy, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and France are expected to attend the summit.