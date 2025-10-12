MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The West has failed to achieve a business isolation of Russia, a Russian senator said.

"The West’s business isolation of Russia has failed: as many as 1,400 German companies continue operating in Russia, in spite of everything," Alexey Pushkov, a member of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that Mercedes sustained serious losses after leaving Russia’s market. In his words, 120 Japanese and 250 US companies continue operating in Russia. Apart from that, 70% of Italian companies have opted to remain in Russia.