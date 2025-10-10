Many problems in place in migration sphere — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Russia is interested in foreign workforce but it should be the one required for the country, President Vladimir Putin told reporters in conclusion of his visit to Tajikistan.

"Russia is certainly interested in workforce but at the same time we are interested that this is the workforce we need, firstly, and secondly, that people themselves lived in normal conditions, observing our laws and rules, and, I always speak about that, being law-obedient citizens. By the way, this is also related to the language, above all," the Russian leader said.

Many problems are present in the migration sphere and Russians highlight them, the head of state noted.

"Nevertheless, there are many problems in this regard and citizens of the Russian Federation highlight these problems for us. And we should think about citizens of our country in the first instance. And it is certainly very important in this regard that representatives of relevant authorities, the ministry of interior in this case, worked in Tajikistan from our side and Tajik colleagues work in Russia," Putin said, commenting on plans of the two countries to create representative offices of law enforcement and migration authorities on territories of the two countries.

The representative offices will increase the level of confidence and the efficiency of work, he added.