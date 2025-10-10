Trump doing lots to resolve long-standing crises — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is doing a great deal to resolve crises that have lasted for decades, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists following his visit to Tajikistan.

"It is not for me to judge whether the current US President deserves the Nobel [Peace] Prize or not, I don’t know. But he is genuinely doing a lot to resolve these complex crises that have lasted for years, in some cases even decades," the Russian leader said, responding to a question about whether the US President deserved the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado. The activist received the prize "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," the Committee explained in a statement.