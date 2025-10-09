Trump's Gaza plan, Central Asia projects: Putin's statements at Dushanbe summit

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. Russia hopes that US President Donald Trump’s plan on resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict moves forward without any hiccups, President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia-Central Asia summit.

He also spoke about the plans to coalesce the transport corridors and logistics projects in Russia and Central Asia, and stated Moscow's readiness to participate in energy projects in the region.

TASS has collected the key statements of the head of state.

About the situation in the Middle East

Russia hopes that Trump's initiatives to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict "will actually be implemented."

Russia proceeds from the fact that the problems in the Middle East "can only be solved by political and diplomatic means. And, of course, we are ready to support any peaceful efforts aimed at stopping the bloodshed and bringing peace to this region."

Russia and its CIS partners believe peace in the Middle East hinges on creating an independent Palestinian state: "This was the position of the Soviet Union, and it was inherited by all the republics of the former USSR. We believe that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is the main prerequisite for long-term stabilization [of the situation in the Middle East] and the resolution of all issues related to this difficult problem."

On cooperation with Central Asian nations

Russian investments in Central Asia stand at $20 billion, but that’s not enough: "Russia is one of the leading investors in the economies of the region. The volume of Russian investments totals over $20 billion. Too little, I think."

All transport corridors and logistics projects in Russia and Central Asia could be combined into one system: "The key task is to arrange the main North-South and East-West routes passing through the territories of our countries, as well as the construction of new transcontinental corridors. Subsequently, all these and other Eurasian logistics projects could be combined into a single network with modern electronic services and transport services."

Russia is ready to help Central Asia in the construction of nuclear and hydroelectric power plants, and participate in other energy projects: "Russian companies are ready to join in the construction of new hydroelectric power plants, as well as projects aimed at ensuring safe operation of water and energy infrastructure and a prudent use of water resources and transboundary rivers."

Russia is ready to share modern technologies with Central Asia, including digitalization of governance: "And here, I think you will agree, we have something to offer."

Russia and the Central Asian countries "adhere to common or similar approaches to the key issues on the regional and global agenda, coordinate positions in the UN and other multilateral formats."

About the Iranian nuclear issue

The Iranian nuclear problem can be resolved "only through diplomacy and negotiations: We are in close contact with our Iranian partners and we feel their commitment to finding mutually acceptable solutions and resuming constructive cooperation with the IAEA."

Israel has indicated that it is not interested in confrontation with Iran and is committed to a settlement: "We continue to maintain trusting contacts with Israel and receive signals from the Israeli leadership asking to convey to our Iranian friends that Israel is committed to a further settlement and is not interested in any kind of confrontation."

About the situation in Afghanistan

The current Afghan authorities are open to cooperation in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, and Russia supports them: "Of course, we are ready to support these aspirations."