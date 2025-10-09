Medvedev says Russia grateful to North Korea for supporting special op in Ukraine

PYONGYANG, October 9. /TASS/. Moscow sincerely thanks Pyongyang for its support of the special military operation in Ukraine, and sees this act as further forging the alliance between Russia and North Korea, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on his Max channel while on a visit to Pyongyang.

"The nature of relationships, both between people and between countries, is revealed during tough times. This fully applies to the alliance between our countries," stressed the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council and Chairman of the United Russia party.

"We are grateful to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea for its firm support of the special military operation," Medvedev added. "Our soldiers fought side by side to liberate the Kursk Region. This feat will forever remain in our hearts."