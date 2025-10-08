US never constructed plutonium processing facility — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The United States has never built a plutonium processing facility as required by the Russian-US Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee Vyacheslav Nikonov told a plenary session of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber.

"At first, the US allocated $4.8 billion for the facility’s construction. Once that money was spent, they requested another $8 billion, which was also spent. When the project was about 70% ready, another $17.3 billion was requested to finish it. However, since the funds were never approved, the plant to process weapons-grade plutonium has never been launched," Nikonov said.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia’s participation in the agreement in 2016.

"The reason was the US failure to meet its commitments," the lawmaker said, adding that Russia fulfilled its obligations by building a plutonium-processing facility on its own territory.

During the October 8 plenary session, Russian lawmakers voted to terminate the agreement with the United States on the disposition of weapons-grade plutonium no longer used for defense purposes.