Russia to retaliate harshly if European Commission gives Ukraine Russian assets — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Moscow will take harsh retaliatory measures if the EU gives Kiev frozen Russian assets, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"European officials are trying to pocket Russian money, believing the more they get, the better. However, the fraudulent lending scheme they are promoting [for Kiev] has been met with an extremely cautious response in many European countries. The urge to cheat still gives way to the fear of legal consequences and retaliation. I repeat once again, these measures will be very harsh," the diplomat noted.

Earlier, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever demanded full legal guarantees from the entire European Council to expropriate Russian assets. According to The Financial Times, his position "irked some fellow EU leaders" at the informal summit in Copenhagen. They argued that Belgium was not doing enough to support Ukraine. In turn, Belgian officials supported the prime minister, saying that he was protecting national interests.