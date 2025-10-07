CHISINAU, October 7. /TASS/. The situation with the rights of residents of the Gagauz autonomy in Moldova is cause for concern, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov said.

"The situation in Gagauzia concerns us. In fact, we are alarmed by it. On the one hand, there are constitutional principles and the autonomy status enshrined in the Moldovan Constitution. On the other hand, we see the concrete policies of the authorities, which unfortunately fall far short of these constitutional principles. Naturally, we advocate strict compliance with the constitutional rights of the Gagauz people and do not want to see them changed," the diplomat told reporters during a visit to Comrat, the administrative center of the autonomy.

The ambassador also commented on the situation in the Transnistrian region. "This concerns not only Gagauzia. It also concerns other regions of the country, particularly the Transnistrian settlement, as well as Moldova’s neutral status. We believe that this status, enshrined in the constitution, cannot be reconsidered, either de jure or de facto," Ozerov emphasized.

Relations between Chisinau and Comrat significantly worsened following Gutsul’s 2023 election as head of Gagauzia. Gutsul, an opposition candidate, expressed her intention to strengthen the region’s close ties with Russia and criticized the pro-Western Moldovan government’s confrontational stance toward Moscow. Moldova’s authorities attempted to declare her election invalid, but the Gagauz parliament supported Gutsul. Several large-scale protests backing her were held in the region.

Gutsul’s predecessors were also subjected to pressure. They accused Chisinau of violating the 1994 law on Gagauzia’s special status, which formalized the agreements under which the Gagauz people abandoned the pursuit of an independent state.