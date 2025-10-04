Putin expects Space Forces to steadfastly safeguard Russia’s strategic interests

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Space Forces will continue to steadfastly safeguard the country's strategic interests, President Vladimir Putin said in his congratulatory message to commanders, personnel, and veterans on Space Forces Day.

"I am confident that you will continue to steadfastly safeguard the strategic interests of our state and make a significant contribution to the implementation of the national space programme, and strengthen the defence capability of our Motherland," reads the message, posted on the Kremlin website.

"It is gratifying to know that the Space Forces personnel carefully preserve and develop the glorious traditions of their predecessors. Your key tasks include management of military and dual-purpose satellite constellations, the identification of threats to Russia in and from space, and, if necessary, their effective countering," the president emphasized.