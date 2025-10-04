Russia, Venezuela reaffirm strengthening of strategic partnership — diplomat

CARACAS, October 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Caracas have reaffirmed the strengthening of strategic partnership, Alexander Shchetinin, special envoy of the Russian foreign minister and head of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Latin America, told TASS following a meeting with Venezuelan top diplomat Yvan Gil.

"In a fruitful and constructive meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, which took place in a friendly atmosphere, the parties confirmed the commitment of Russia and Venezuela to protecting sovereignty, strengthening strategic partnership and promoting a fair, multipolar world order," he pointed out.

Shchetinin added that special attention had been paid to the escalation of military and political tensions in the Caribbean region caused by the United States’ aggressive and provocative actions.

The parties "also discussed pressing issues on the bilateral agenda," the Russian diplomat added.