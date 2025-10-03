Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated seven communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the week of September 27- October 3 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup West units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Kirovsk, Shandrigolovo and Derilovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Maiskoye and Seversk Maly in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations <…> Over the past week, Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Stepovoye and Verbovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops hammer Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and five combined strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises over the week of September 27 - October 3 and struck Ukraine’s gas and energy infrastructure over the past night, the ministry reported.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based, airborne and sea-based long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and gas and energy infrastructure facilities providing for their operation. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

"In addition, over the week, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of the defense industry and Ukraine’s energy facilities supporting their operation, railway infrastructure used to transport armament and military equipment of the Ukrainian army, military airfields, ammunition depots, workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage of uncrewed boats and unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,250 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and seven armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, "Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an air assault regiment, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,250 personnel, two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles and 55 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and 29 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,600 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,600 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 16 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,600 personnel, five tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 116 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 43 ammunition depots and 37 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 1,760 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 1,760 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,760 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, including four Western-made armored vehicles, 75 motor vehicles and 17 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 12 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 38 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,560 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,560 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 16 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They inflicted losses on formations of eight mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an airborne brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, three air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,560 personnel, five tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, including two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 32 motor vehicles and 14 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,110 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,110 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and eight armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,110 personnel, three tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 71 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 390 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 390 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 390 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 35 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 28 electronic warfare stations and eight ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down 945 Ukrainian UAVs, five Neptune missiles over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 945 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), five Neptune missiles and 10 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, 17 rockets of the US-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, five Neptune long-range missiles and 945 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 87,714 unmanned aerial vehicles, 631 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,338 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,592 multiple rocket launchers, 30,149 field artillery guns and mortars and 43,126 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.