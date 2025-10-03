Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 43 Ukrainian UAV control posts in past day

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed 43 Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts and seven US-made Starlink satellite communications terminals over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup West Spokesman Ivan Bigma reported on Friday.

"Air defense teams and mobile fire groups shot down 11 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 25 R-18 heavy combat quadcopter drones. In addition, they uncovered and destroyed 43 UAV control posts, four electronic warfare stations, seven Starlink satellite communications terminals and six ammunition depots of the enemy," he said.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units also destroyed a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, six mortars and four robotic vehicles of the Ukrainian army, he added.

"The Battlegroup’s missile troops delivered two strikes by guided shells of a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system on a temporary deployment site of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, as a result of which the enemy lost more than 30 militants and a pickup truck," the spokesman said.