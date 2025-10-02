Putin jokes about not wasting time speaking at Valdai Discussion Club

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that he had managed to say "at least one" important thing during his nearly four-hour participation in the Valdai International Discussion Club plenary session.

Moderator Fyodor Lukyanov noted that he had heard "one important thing" in the head of state's speech. "At least one important thing, but I managed to say it," the president laughed. "I didn't waste any time, did I?" he joked.

As the moderator asked his final question, Putin turned away at one point and picked up his presidential notebook. However, he immediately explained himself: "I'll gather my things first."

The meeting between the Russian leader and leading international experts lasted three hours and 52 minutes, falling just eight minutes short of the four-hour mark. The head of state's opening remarks took 50 minutes, after which he answered each question from the audience in detail.