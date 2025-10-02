MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused the UN Secretariat of exceeding its authority in the case of the sanctions resolution concerning Iran.

"The UN Secretariat hastened to post some kind of statement on its website regarding the reinstated resolution regarding Iran. This is a classic example of how the UN Secretariat acts beyond its mandate, beyond its authority, contrary to international law, simply because it is West-biased," she told a news briefing.

Zakharova emphasized that the UN Security Council has not passed any decisions granting the UN Secretariat the authority "to issue opinions on such sensitive matters, which are within the exclusive competence of the UN Security Council."

Western media background

Zakharova noted that the UN Secretariat's actions took place against the backdrop of a comprehensive brainwashing campaign: "Leading Western media outlets have once again begun aggressively promoting in the public sphere the idea of reinstating UN restrictions on Iran, which were lifted under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as part of the implementation of Resolution 2231, which approved it."

"From the perspective of Western propaganda, the international audience is to have a false impression that the UN Security Council sanctions resolution in effect until 2015 is ostensibly back in force," Zakharova explained. "This, again, from the perspective of Western propaganda, supposedly resulted from the UN Security Council's consideration of a complaint by European countries regarding Tehran's significant failure to fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA, as stated, and the draft resolution introduced by the South Korean Security Council presidency to extend the sanctions-lifting regime. The rejection of this resolution is diligently presented by Britain, Germany, France, and the United States, which backs the sanctions, as grounds for reviving long-lifted UN restrictions," she explained.

In her assessment, Western media are in a state of "genuine hysteria" over this matter. This, Zakharova emphasized, "clearly demonstrates that those involved are well aware of the legal inconsistency and procedural flaws of their stance."

Western manipulation

"The notorious snapback - the mechanism for reimposing sanctions - cannot be considered effective," Zakharova noted. In her opinion, "claims to the contrary are a deliberate distortion of reality. There's simply nothing to add to this except for extreme concern over the West's ongoing confrontational stance. While hiding behind empty talk of its commitment to diplomacy and international law, its illegal actions are leading to a profound systemic crisis surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, literally trying to drag as many accomplices as possible into the black vortex of its subversive plans, manipulations, and fabrications."

"This also evokes not just regret, but condolences for those UN Secretariat representatives who are engaged in implementing Western manipulations on behalf of the UN, even though they were never tasked with such a mission," she noted. Zakharova suggested that "this exemplary incident will be included in international law textbooks under the heading 'international lawlessness'."

At the same time, Zakharova noted that "there is no unconditional support for this manipulative Western desire even from those who have been subjected to unprecedented pressure."

"It's quite telling that not a single non-permanent member of the UN Security Council has responded to the Europeans' ploy to file a complaint with the UN Security Council or to proactively introduce draft resolutions to reinstate the now-defunct UN sanctions."

"When, under threat of reprisal, they were forced to vote on orders from the Anglo-Saxons and the European duo, those who opposed extending the sanctions regime were unable to clearly explain their reasons for their objections," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson recalled. In her view, the entire situation represents "the inside story, a mechanism of Western manipulation, Western tyranny, to destroy international law and the United Nations."

On sanctions

On September 26, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China for a six-month extension of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted in support of the Iran nuclear deal. UN sanctions against Iran came into force on September 28.